DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, announced today it has been selected to manage Helios Apartments in Englewood, Colorado, a 258-unit luxury community located at 7901 East Belleview Avenue. The property resides in the heart of the Denver Tech Center, one of the city's fastest growing areas for business and technology.

Helios is an amenity-rich apartment community designed with an extraordinary level of privacy, security and serenity. Residents can choose from a variety of one- and two-bedroom floorplans with contemporary interiors featuring custom kitchen cabinetry, Granite countertops, wood plank flooring and other design amenities.

Community amenities include an outdoor living area with fireplace and gas grills, inviting pool with landscaped sun decks, conference centers and quiet spaces of relaxation where residents can stay fit and active. For ultimate convenience, residents benefit from on-site management, package receiving, an elevator, guest room, night patrol and a technology hub with full-connected computer kitchens.

Ideally situated just east of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 225, Helios is surrounded by businesses and hotels in the DTC, restaurants, entertainment, retail and parks. For more information about leasing or to view a photo gallery, please visit the property website at www.livehelios.com.

About Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

