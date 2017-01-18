CPhI SEA -- the leading pharma event in South East Asia - adds 6 new features

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --With an annual growth ranging from 6% to 10%, South East Asia's pharma industry is poised for success. CPhI SEA (Jakarta International Expo, March 22-24, 2017) serves the industry by fostering the regional discourse - Sign up today!

What's new at CPhI SEA 2017?

Investment Forum ASEAN -- India strategic sourcing Forum Distributors' network Richer conference content Enhanced business matchmaking program Roadshows

Investment Forum

By invitation only, the forum matches key international players interested in investing in Indonesia with the top tier pharma companies in the country looking for reliable partners.

ASEAN-- India strategic sourcing Forum

Business networking platform for ASEAN companies-- manufacturers and distributors alike - focusing on bilateral trade with Indian counterparts.

Distributors' network

CPhI SEA has invested significantly in expanding its database of distributors in the region with the aim of magnifying the reach and make the event truly regional. All distributors have been invited to visit the event and network with peer and the exhibitors.

Conference

A sharply focused, enriched program, will cover 3 main areas:

Business Outlook and Markets - M&A, JVs, strategic partnerships to penetrate markets

Regulations and Compliance - ASEAN regulatory practices and harmonization

Manufacturing and Supply chain - Big data trends and applications in supply chain

View the full agenda here

Business Matchmaking

Following the success of last year's matchmaking program, which saw 353 pre-booked meetings taking place during the event, this year the program has been enhanced and expanded.

Browse who's attending

Set up meetings with your peers before the event

Find new partners

Roadshows

To further promote CPhI SEA as a pharma bridge in South East Asia, roadshows have been organized in several countries in partnerships with local associations and stakeholders (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam).

These features have contributed to the success of CPhI SEA, the only trade exhibition dedicated to the pharma industry in the region. Held at Jakarta International Expo during March 22-24, 2017, CPhI SEA offers unparalleled content in a highly focused conference and additional features ranging from the South East Asian distributors' forum, the packaging forum, the innovation gallery and the investment forum. View the full conference program here.

The CPhI series of events drives growth and innovation in the global pharmaceutical industry, with leading exhibitions and online communities covering every step of the supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage.



More than 100,000 visitors meet over 6,000 exhibitors at events in Europe, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, Russia, Brazil, Istanbul and Korea every year to exchange ideas, form alliances and conduct business on an international scale. CPhI also provides an online buyer & supplier directory at CPhI-Online.com.

Government supporters: Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry, Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board, National Agency for Drug and Food Control

Trade and Professional Organization Supporters: Indonesian Pharmaceutical Association --GP Farmasi Indonesia, Pharma Materials Management Club -- PMMC, International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group -- IPMG, International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering -- ISPE, Indonesian Pharmacists Association --IAI

Regional Supporters: Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS), Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PReMA) --Thailand, Malaysian Association of Pharmaceutical Suppliers (more to come)

