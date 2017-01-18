

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday snapped the five-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau, although the market is likely to turn lower again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, with weakness from the financial shares likely to be offset by strength from the energy sector. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index added 5.35 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,108.77 after trading between 3,072.34 and 3,108.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 1.17 percent to end at 9,826.79.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.44 percent, China Life dipped 0.15 percent, Ping An slipped 0.58 percent, Vanke fell 0.95 percent, Gemdale added 0.50 percent, PetroChina gained 0.23 percent, China Shenhua eased 0.18 percent and Zijin Mining climbed 1.16 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved lower on Tuesday following the three-day holiday weekend.



The Dow lost 58.96 points or 0.3 percent to 19,826.77, while the NASDAQ slid 35.39 points or 0.6 percent to 5,538.73 and the S&P fell 6.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,267.89.



The weakness followed British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech in which she said the U.K. will not seek to hold on to bits of EU membership - adding that it also will not adopt deals that are already available to other nations.



Financial stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances, along with biotechnology stocks. Telecom, railroad, and semiconductor stocks also saw considerable weakness.



Meanwhile, gold stocks bucked the downtrend as gold for February delivery surged $16.70 to $1,212.90 an ounce. Energy stocks also nudged higher along with crude oil prices, which settled near $53 a barrel.



