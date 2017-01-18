MISSISSAUGA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Axios Mobile Assets Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AXA) ("Axios" or the "Company") announced today that it has issued an aggregate of 505,456 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0825 per share in respect of $41,700 of interest owing under certain previously issued debentures of the Company. The shares are being issued pursuant to the terms of the debentures for the interest owing between October 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016. Each share is subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on May 18, 2017.

About Axios Mobile Assets

Axios Mobile Assets Corp. is a supply chain logistics company. Axios is becoming a key supplier of pooled pallets primarily in the perishable food category. The Axios Solution includes proprietary tracking and information systems that deliver actionable data that helps improve supply chain visibility and food safety. The Axios Solution is gaining market acceptance based on its unique attributes: lower total cost, lighter weight, sanitary pallets, and real time data.

Further information concerning the Company can be found at www.axiosma.com and www.sedar.com.

