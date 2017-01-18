Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Jan 18, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. today announced the formation of a new Americas business group focused on consolidating its various medical imaging offerings while expanding its focus on Healthcare Innovation & Informatics. Hitachi will combine Hitachi Aloka Medical America, Inc. into Hitachi Medical Systems America, Inc. on April 1, 2017, which will then change its name to Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation.The newly formed company will function as the regional headquarters providing sales and maintenances services while driving an enhanced customer-focused strategy for growing the company's current medical modality segments. The company will also drive the expansion of its healthcare innovation and strengthen its informatics-related medical businesses in the Americas.Hitachi's healthcare business, one of the four major focuses of the company's Social Innovation business, provides diagnostic and clinical solutions aimed at achieving more efficient quality in medical service. These solutions range from diagnostic/clinical systems, such as particle therapy systems, to testing/reagents such as clinical analyzers and informatics that include IT services and integrated community care systems."We are focused on the long-term future of Hitachi's Healthcare commitment in the Americas and are taking deliberate, strategic actions to improve the company's overall operations while enhancing our competitive position and future growth," said Yasuhiko Taniguchi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare Division, Hitachi America, Ltd.Hitachi also reiterated its commitment to increasing its product offerings and service expertise to key healthcare partnerships in the region. "Integrating our medical imaging operations will allow us to accelerate the design and development of cost effective healthcare technology and services offerings, while continuing to provide a superior level of service, and support to our customers and partners in the Americas," said Donald Broomfield, President and CEO, Hitachi Medical Systems America Inc. "The scale and scope of this new organization will also enable us to provide a growth platform to further advance our medical imaging solutions."Hitachi also announced its intention to intergrate its Innovation and Informatics Division, which currently belongs to Hitachi America, Ltd. into the new Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation. The company will focus on collaborative creation with its Americas-based key partners and customers to realize advanced medical technology and Informatics solutions, such as using radiation therapy treatment data and artificial intelligence to support creating better treatment plans, for example.With this intergration Hitachi will accelerate its focus on precision medicine and value-based solutions through its collaborative creation process with customers and partners in the Americas region.About Hitachi Healthcare America CorporationHitachi Healthcare America Corporation, located in Twinsburg, Ohio will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. and dedicated to advancing the quality of life and the quality of Healthcare - for society, our industry, our clients and the communities they serve. By designing, developing and delivering best in class medical technologies and information solutions that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the business of Healthcare.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.