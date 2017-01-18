

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in December, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



On a monthly basis, house prices rose 46 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 20 cities and remained flat in 4 cities.



The highest rise in house prices were noted in Sanya, by 2.1 percent and the steepest falls were seen in Fuzhou, Nanchnag, Shenzhen and Dandong by 0.4 percent.



In the capital region Beijing, house prices dropped 0.1 percent over the month.



Compared with the same month last year, house prices grew in 47 cities out of the 70 cities in December, while it declined in 18 cities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX