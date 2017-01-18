LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk management solutions, today announced a global agreement with BT, one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions. The agreement enables BT to offer its customers the RedOwl analytics platform to uncover insider threats as well as meet compliance requirements for regulatory surveillance.

BT has been at the forefront of providing innovative IT products and services specifically tailored to the financial services market for more than 35 years. Its global customer base includes the world's largest banks, brokers, insurance companies, mutual societies, investment managers and exchanges.

BT customers will be able to deploy RedOwl in two critical capacities:

Information security: Today, BT offers a choice of services that helps customers undertake a range of pre-emptive information security measures, with device management, identity, access management and infrastructure security within the BT Security portfolio. With RedOwl, BT customers will leverage market-leading behavioral analytics to build and optimize insider threat programs and address key issues such as IP and data loss, employee flight risk and compromised employees.





Regulatory compliance: With RedOwl, BT customers will have a holistic view of their regulated employees and will be able to incorporate sophisticated analytics to accurately identify insider trading, market manipulation, wall crossing, improper disclosure and flight risk to help detect and prevent potential regulatory violations.

"Our customers are seeking to extend their information security and regulatory surveillance capabilities," said Luke Beeson, BT's vice president security, UK and global banking and financial markets. "RedOwl provides the insight and context that information security and compliance officers need to better identify unwanted behavior. We're delighted that our customers can now benefit from this advanced analytics solution."

RedOwl protects enterprises' internal attack surfaces with better people oversight. Only RedOwl identifies the precursor activities leading to unwanted behaviour, including insider trading, sabotage, data theft, or flight risk by combining content analysis with behavioral analytics, based on their communications content and context, physical activity, digital activity, and transactions.

The RedOwl platform builds an in-depth narrative that identifies and distinguishes among malicious, compromised and negligent employees. By using RedOwl, risk management professionals reduce time to detection, time of investigation, and can evolve from a purely reactive risk management posture to a proactive one by looking for precursors of unwanted behavior. Ultimately, with RedOwl, security and compliance teams leverage technology to positively impact the corporate culture.

"RedOwl is delighted to join forces with BT, one of the world's leading providers of technology to the financial services industry, to help organizations use analytics to accelerate security and compliance initiatives," said Guy Filippelli, RedOwl CEO. "Our analytics platform helps financial service customers transform their compliance practices into a proactive and comprehensive discipline. In Information security, RedOwl is the system of record for insider threat programs to help identify and mitigate unwanted employee behavior."

Together, BT and RedOwl will provide tremendous value to their customers' compliance and information security ecosystem. The joint solution will be available immediately. BT customers have the freedom to consume the service on premise, in a private cloud or reap the benefits of BT's Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy. [1]

[1] 'Cloud of clouds' is BT's cloud services integration capability, giving customers a practical route into cloud computing that meets their needs for choice and flexibility, total security and someone who knows how to make it work together. More information here: www.bt.com/point-of-view.

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of six customer-facing lines of business: Consumer, EE, Business and Public Sector, Global Services, Wholesale and Ventures, and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2016, BT Group's reported revenue was £19,042m with reported profit before taxation of £3,029m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York.

About RedOwl

The RedOwl insider risk management platform mitigates the threat of insiders for information security and regulatory surveillance teams. Our behavioral analytics platform integrates structured and unstructured data sources -- unlike traditional tools -- to provide holistic visibility of human risk across the enterprise. With offices in Baltimore, NYC, SF, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital.

