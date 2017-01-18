Doriemus PLC - UK onshore Brockham Oil Field Update

For Immediate Release

18 January 2017

DORIEMUS PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

UK onshore Brockham Oil Field Update



London-quoted Doriemus PLC (NEX: DOR) announces that the operator of the Brockham Oil Field, Angus Energy Plc, has confirmed that further to the 15 December 2016 announcement, site upgrade works to the production bunds are now complete and well intervention continues on site at Brockham. Accordingly, the operator anticipates the re-entry of the original Brockham-X1 well being completed within the week with the work to complete and case the well taking 2 to 3 days thereafter. The Company will update the market once the well is complete and then make a further announcement when it is in a position to fully evaluate the results of the geological evaluation assessment, expected to be three weeks thereafter.

Interest in Brockham Oil Field (PL 235):

Doriemus owns a 10% direct interest in the Brockham Oil Field which is held under UK Production Licence PL 235.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

