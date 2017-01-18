Espoo, Finland, 2017-01-18 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aspocomp Group Plc, Company Announcement, January 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc invites investors and analysts to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.The event will start at 8:30 a.m. (EET) and end at 12:00 noon (EET). The event will take place at Pörssitalo, address Fabianinkatu 14, 1st floor Peilisali, Helsinki, Finland.



At the event, Aspocomp's CEO Mikko Montonen will present a review of the company's goals and strategy. In addition, Aspocomp's other executives will present reviews of the company's current business issues and marketing.



The presentations will start at 9:00 a.m. EET and end at noon. A more detailed program of the Capital Markets Day will be available on Aspocomp's website, www.aspocomp.com/investors, and will be sent to registered participants by March 7, 2017.



To sign up for the event, please contact us no later than February 28, 2017 by e-mail at the address ir(at)aspocomp.com or by phone at the number +358 40 480 3965.



The presentation materials for the event will be published on Aspocomp's website, www.aspocomp.com/investors, during the Capital Markets Day. Presentations are only available in English.



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO, tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen CEO



Aspocomp - PCB technology company



Aspocomp develops and sells PCB manufacturing services, focusing on the end-to-end fulfillment of customers' PCB needs. Our seasoned professionals help customers to create the most optimal PCB designs, both in terms of performance and cost. Our trimmed production lines produce the most challenging designs with the shortest lead-times in the industry. Operating as a service business, we provide one-stop access to technology solutions and competitive products for all PCB technologies.



A printed circuit board (PCB) is the principal interconnection method in electronic devices. PCBs are used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in most electronic applications. Aspocomp's PCBs are used in many applications, such as telecommunication networks and devices, automotive electronics, security and medical systems, chipset development and industrial automation.