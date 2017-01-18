STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), a specialist investor in and manager of non-performing loans and distressed assets, has signed and closed an acquisition of a portfolio of distressed assets from a leading bank in the Czech Republic. The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 5 million.

The acquisition is fully financed by cash on hand within DDM.

"This investment is in line with our main business focus. We are very happy to be able to finance this acquisition with our cash on hand despite the large repayments we made on our loans during the fourth quarter of last year", says Gustav Hultgren, CEO of DDM.

This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 a.m. CET on 18 January 2017.

For more information, please visit DDM's website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Hans Uhrus,

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

Tel: +46-7689-50101

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ddm-holding-ag/r/ddm-acquires-a-czech-portfolio,c2168372

The following files are available for download: