

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported retail revenue of 735 million pounds for the three months to 31 December 2016, up 4% underlying (up 22% at reported FX). Comparable sales were up 3%. The Group said its operational and strategic progress are in line with plans announced in May.



Burberry Group expects fiscal 2017 adjusted profit before tax to be in line with current market expectations. The Group said there is no change in the outlook for retail, wholesale and licensing revenue to that given at the Interim Results in November 2016.



Christopher Bailey, CEO, stated: 'With a record number of views of our festive film and strong demand for new products in our collections, this third quarter improvement reflects early progress from our plans to drive Burberry's performance for the long term. We continue to take action to position the business for growth over time and our plans to enhance efficiency are on track.'



