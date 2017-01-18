Heijmans NV: Heijmans completes sale Franki

Heijmans has completed the sale of its foundation specialist Franki to PORR Deutschland GmbH. The transaction is approved by the responsible competition authorities and the anticipated net proceeds of almost € 15 million have been received.

As previously reported, on 13 December 2016 Heijmans reached agreement on the sale of all shares in its German-based foundation specialist Franki to PORR. The transaction contributes to Heijmans' objective to improve the debt/ebitda-ratio structurally.

