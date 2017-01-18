sprite-preloader
18.01.2017 | 08:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Heijmans NV: Heijmans completes sale Franki

Heijmans has completed the sale of its foundation specialist Franki to PORR Deutschland GmbH. The transaction is approved by the responsible competition authorities and the anticipated net proceeds of almost € 15 million have been received.

As previously reported, on 13 December 2016 Heijmans reached agreement on the sale of all shares in its German-based foundation specialist Franki to PORR. The transaction contributes to Heijmans' objective to improve the debt/ebitda-ratio structurally.

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies. With almost 6,500 employees and close to € 950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl


For more information / not for publication:

Press
Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen
Communication
+31 73 543 52 17
mswinkels-verstappen@heijmans.nl

Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl 


Press release (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2071766/778559.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Heijmans NV via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)