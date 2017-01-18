Songa Offshore SE: Songa Encourage update

Reference is made to press release dated 2 January 2017.



Following the 2 January 2017 water ingress into a pump room, Songa Encourage is currently close to Kristiansund, Norway, for equipment overhaul and repair which are progressing on schedule. The rig is expected to be back in operations early February 2017.



18 January 2017

Limassol, Cyprus



Questions should be directed to:

Bjoernar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

