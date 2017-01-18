sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017

18.01.2017 | 08:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Songa Offshore SE: Songa Encourage update

Reference is made to press release dated 2 January 2017.
 
Following the 2 January 2017 water ingress into a pump room, Songa Encourage is currently close to Kristiansund, Norway, for equipment overhaul and repair which are progressing on schedule. The rig is expected to be back in operations early February 2017. 
 
18 January 2017
Limassol, Cyprus 
 
Questions should be directed to:
Bjoernar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)


