Slated to Open in 2020, W Budapest Will Reimagine the Iconic Drechsler Palace, Bringing Visionary Design, Playful Luxury and Whatever/Whenever Service to Hungary's Cosmopolitan Capital

W Hotels Worldwide, now part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced an agreement with QPR Properties Kft, part of Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd., to debut the iconic W Hotels brand in Hungary with the opening of W Budapest. Ideally located on Andrassy Avenue (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) the hotel will be situated on the city's most luxurious shopping street located directly across from the State Opera House.

"Budapest has secured a spot as epicenter of European travel with the convergence of creative communities combined with a thriving economy, making this city the perfect fit for the innovative edge of W Hotels," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "This vibrant city remixes historic tradition with a modern twist the perfect backdrop to offer guests and locals alike a dynamic scene that shakes up the traditional and embraces the avant-garde."

Located in the heart of the city at Andrassy Avenue, also known as Budapest's Champs-Elysees, the hotel will be housed in the impressive Drechsler Palace which will be fully renovated to bring the brand's cutting-edge, contemporary design to life. W Budapest will feature 162 stylish guest rooms and suites, including one Extreme WOW, the brand's lux-take on the Presidential Suite. The hotel will offer a restaurant and a destination bar, both sure to be embraced by locals as a place to mix and mingle, as well as the signature W Living Room, the brand's evolution of the traditional hotel lobby, where guests can go to see and be seen. Three meeting and event spaces, including a Great Room for larger celebrations, are available, along with an Away® Spa, FIT® fitness center, and WET® pool. Guests can also expect the W brand's signature Whatever/Whenever® service philosophy, providing guests whatever they want, whenever they want it.

"W Hotel's bold and vibrant take on luxury continues to expand into some of the most exciting destinations in Eastern and Central Europe," said Carlton Ervin, Marriott International's Chief Development Officer, Europe. "The signing of this landmark hotel in Budapest matches the rising demand of luxury traveller and underpins our commitment to grow our portfolio in the region."

Following the success of W Hotels in Istanbul, Barcelona, St. Petersburg, London, Paris and Verbier, W Amsterdam became the seventh W Hotel in Europe when it opened in October 2015. W Hotels now boasts a worldwide portfolio of 50 properties around the globe, and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.

About Constellation Hotels Holding Limited

Constellation is a Luxembourg-based holding company, whose main focus is the long-term investment and development of real estate and hotels across the globe. Constellation currently holds a portfolio of five-star hotels and office buildings in the US and the main European capitals.

