

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) reported record full year attributable production in 2016 with: 17.3 million ounces of silver; 246.1 thousand ounces of gold; 35.5 million silver equivalent ounces which was up 31% from 2015; and 479.6 thousand gold equivalent ounces. The company said its 2016 all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce is on track to meet $11.0-11.5 guidance.



In the fourth-quarter 2016, the company delivered attributable production of 116.6 thousand gold equivalent ounces or 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces. This comprised of 4.1 million ounces of silver and 61.6 thousand ounces of gold.



Hochschild Mining recorded total cash of approximately $140 million as at 31 December 2016. Net debt is approximately $183 million as at 31 December 2016; $127 million of debt repaid in 2016.



The overall production target for 2017 is 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces or 500 thousand gold equivalent ounces exceeding previous guidance of 35.0 million ounces. The all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent ounce in 2017 is expected to be between $12.2 and $12.7. Excluding the increased investment in resource growth as well as the one-off investment in Pablo infrastructure, the all-in sustaining cost forecast is between $11.5 and $12.0 per silver equivalent ounce. The overall capital expenditure budget for 2017 is approximately $120-130 million.



Ignacio Bustamante, CEO said: 'In 2017, we will continue our focus on cost effective organic growth with the start of production from the new Pablo vein as well as an increase in brownfield drilling as part of our recently announced exploration programme. We are also targeting a fifth consecutive year of production increases and, despite the rise in brownfield investment, cost control at all our mines will remain a priority.'



