STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) today announced that the New Skin® Spray SKU will be sold in 3,900 Walmart stores and in over 1,500 Walgreens stores. Opening orders expected to ship in mid-March.

New Skin® was aquired from Prestige Brands, Inc. In July 2016. New Skin® is the #1 OTC liquid bandage brand in the U.S. It is an antiseptic which kills germs and dries rapidly to form a clear protective cover. New Skin® Spray will be sold in approximately 3,900 Walmart locations and 1,500 Walgreens locationsacross the U.S. New Skin® is already listed in several leading retailers including CVS, Rite Aid and Target. Visit www.newskinproducts.com for more information.

"We see excellent opportunities to build on the brand equity of New Skin®. This a market leading brand with exciting prospects for growth, as shown with the increased distribution", said Jeff Vernimb, GM of Moberg Pharma North America.

About this information

This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 a.m. CET on January 18th, 2017.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Wolpert,

CEO,

Phone: +46-707-35-71-35,

E-mail: peter.wolpert@mobergpharma.se



Anna Ljung,

CFO,

Phone: +46-707-66-60-30,

E-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se



Jeff Vernimb,

GM Moberg Pharma North America,

Phone: +1 (908) 420-9492,

E-mail: jvernimb@mobergpharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/moberg-pharma-expands-new-skin-retail-presence,c2168296

The following files are available for download: