Lithuania's natural gas transmission system operator, AB Amber Grid, and Poland's gas transmission system operator, GAZ-SYSTEM S.A., together with the European Union (EU) Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) have introduced amendments to the tripartite EU financial support agreement under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) for the project Actions "Preparatory works for the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania up to building permission(s) obtainment" and "Construction of Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) including supporting infrastructure".



According to the Amendment to the Agreement on the GIPL project Action "Preparatory works for the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania up to building permission(s) obtainment" the maximum amount of EU financial support allocated to AB Amber Grid remains unchanged and amounts to EUR 2.5 million.



According to the Amendment to the Agreement on the GIPL project Action "Construction of Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) including supporting infrastructure" the maximum amount of the EU financial support allocated to AB Amber Grid goes up from the originally planned EUR 55 million to EUR 58 million. The project completion date was extended until 31 December 2021.



