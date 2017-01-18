Isavia Signs Agreement to Deploy Space-Based ADS-B

Iceland's Air Navigation Service Provider and Aireon sign agreement for real-time air traffic surveillance in more than 5.4 million square kilometers of airspace

MCLEAN, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful launch of the first ten Iridium NEXT satellites on Saturday, January 14th, Aireon announced today that it has signed a data services agreement with Isavia, the Icelandic Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP). Isavia will deploy Aireon's space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) service throughout the Reykjavik Oceanic Control Area (OCA). In addition to providing enhanced redundancy to existing terrestrial surveillance resources in the southern part of the airspace, the AireonSM service will, for the first time ever, provide real-time surveillance and tracking in the region extending from 70 degrees north to the North Pole.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458195/Aireon_Logo.jpg

With control of more than 5.4 million square kilometers of airspace, Isavia is looking to improve safety, and efficiency (through reduced separation) of operations by expanding the ADS-B service area. Continuity of service will be enhanced through use of Aireon's technology in airspace where line-of-sight surveillance is already.

"Aireon is already working with our colleagues at NAV CANADA and UK NATS to introduce this capability for oceanic crossings in the North Atlantic. We had initially signed a memorandum of agreement to ensure the benefits would be realized, not only with safety, but also efficiency," said Asgeir Palsson director, Air Navigation Services, Isavia. "The benefits speak for themselves, and we are working closely with our North Atlantic neighbors. We anticipate optimizing the 160,000 flights that use our airspace every year."

Isavia's northerly location makes it a key player in the North Atlantic (NAT) region bordering Gander Oceanic Flight Information Region (FIR), controlled by NAV CANADA, and Shanwick Oceanic FIR, controlled by NATS, to the south, and Bodo Oceanic and Murmansk FIRs in the northern part. Space-based ADS-B will provide a best-in-class technology for this region of the NAT, and give participating ANSPs 100 percent, real-time coverage. Isavia will also be conducting flight trials in polar airspace north of 70 degrees to evaluate the expected benefits of previously unavailable surveillance in polar airspace.

"Isavia, given their location, have a strategic mission to utilize the most advanced technology. Not only will they use Aireon for increasing safety, but they will also use it as a contingency source of surveillance to add an extra layer to their robust series of cutting-edge technologies," said Cyriel Kronenburg, Vice President, Aviation Services, Aireon. "We will also be working closely with Isavia to test the impact of real-time surveillance in the North Pole. Isavia will soon have the ability to track a flight across the entire polar region, in real-time, an unprecedented capability in the history of aviation."

For more information about Aireon visit: Aireon.com

For more information about Isavia visit: Isavia.is

About Aireon LLC

Aireon is deploying a global, space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system capable of surveilling and tracking ADS-B equipped aircraft around the globe in real-time. The system will be used to provide ADS-B coverage that will span oceanic, polar and remote regions, where current surveillance systems are limited to line-of-site and densely populated areas. Aireon will harness the best of aviation surveillance advancements already underway and extend them globally in order to significantly improve efficiency, expand safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings to aviation stakeholders. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, NAV CANADA, ENAV, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is developing an operational, global, space-based air traffic surveillance system expected to be available by 2018. For more information about Aireon, visit: www.aireon.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Jessie Hillenbrand

Aireon

+1 (703) 287-7452

Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

Gudni Sigurdsson

Isavia

+354 424-4507

Gudni.Sigurdsson@Isavia.is