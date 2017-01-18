Kleeneze, a JRJR Networks subsidiary, signs £1.2 million ($1.5 million) funding agreement with Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Launches New Consolidated Logistics, Fulfillment and Distribution Facility

ACCRINGTON,England, Jan. 18,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kleeneze Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JRjr33, Inc., doing business as JRJR Networks [NYSE MKT: JRJR] a Dallas, Texas based company, announced today that it has executed a £1.2 million ($1.5 million) funding agreement with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, to finance the consolidation of its world-wide product logistics operations into a 100,000-square footwarehouse, fulfillment, distribution and office center in Rochdale.

Kleeneze, a94-year old direct sales organization, sells and distributes a wide range of household and beauty products through an extensive network of independent sales distributors throughout Great Britain and Europe.

JRJR Networks is a market leader in global direct-to-consumer product distribution through its family of 10 businesses which operate in over 60 countries with over 70,000 sales associates around the world.

Kleeneze will use the new funding to consolidate its global logistics operations into a new facility in Rochdale, providing an opportunity to expand its already successful business and to offer additional employment with more than 100 new jobs in Rochdale, North East of Manchester.

Michael Khatkar, Kleeneze Managing Director said, "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to make this contribution to the local economy and to offer additional employment support to the region. This new facility should enable us to drive our business further in 2017, expanding into new markets and enabling more people to engage in personal economic development. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the GMCA."

GMCA Lead member for Investment and Finance, Councillor Kieran Quinn said, "This investment shows that the Combined Authority has become a vital player in the commercial finance market. More and more firms are looking to us to support their growth plans and of course we are only too happy to assist in the creation of more jobs and prosperity in the region."

John Rochon, Jr., Vice-Chairman and Founder of JRJR Networks said, "Kleeneze is an important member of the JRJR family of companies. We are very proud of Kleeneze's many accomplishments and we expect that this initiative will enable Kleeneze to make a meaningful leap in development of its already successful record, expanding profitability and greatly benefitting our customers, our sales associates and our shareholders."

JRJR Networks is a growing platform of direct-to-consumer brands. Within JRJR Networks, each company retains its separate identity, sales force, product line and compensation plan, while JRJR Networks seeks synergies and efficiencies in operational areas. JRJR Networks companies currently includeThe Longaberger Company, a 42-year old maker of hand-crafted baskets and other home decor items; Your Inspiration At Home, an award-winning maker of hand-crafted spices and other gourmet food items from around the world;Tomboy Tools, a direct seller of tools designed for women;Agel Enterprises, a global seller of nutritional products in gel form as well as a skin care line, operating in 50 countries;Paperly, which offers a line of custom stationery and other personalized products;Uppercase Living, which offers a line of customizable vinyl expressions for display on walls in the home;Kleeneze, a 95-year old UK-based catalog seller of cleaning, health, beauty, home, outdoor and a variety of other products, andBetterware, a UK-based home catalog seller. JRJR Networks also includesHappenings, a lifestyle publication and marketing company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the expected contribution of the new Kleeneze facility and our continued growth. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand profitability at Kleeneze, our ability to expand leadership activities in support of our sales, our ability to continue to grow, our ability to integrate the entities that we have acquired, our ability to strengthen our internal controls and the other risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

