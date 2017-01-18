Namirial Spa, a New Leader in Digital Transaction Management

SENIGALLIA, Italy, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Namirial recognized as a Leader in new analyst reports

The Namirial Group continues its ascent in the world market of Digital Transaction Management (DTM). The group, led by Claudio Gabellini and Enrico Giacomelli, and headquartered in Italy, has been ranked as a leader in Europe and one of the most promising, innovative firms at international level in the Forrester report: "Vendor Landscape: E-Signature, Q4 2016".

Forrester's rating has been further corroborated by Aragon Research in their recent report: "The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management 2016". The US company, which analyzes innovation, quality and effectiveness of technological services for businesses globally, ranked Namirial as a leader firms in the global DTM market.

"Namirial is definitely a vendor to watch," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "Recent acquisitions of SIGNificant Software and XYZmo software immediately position Namirial as one of the largest European DTM Providers. eSignanyhere, Namirial's omnichannel DTM solution, is a new combined offering for the digital signature market. It supports multiple signature formats with biometric features across all channels (physical and digital) and devices (i.e. PCs, tablets, smartphones, kiosks)."

In the Aragon Report, Namirial was ranked in the leader quadrant and also was highlighted as one of the vendors with global presence. Biometrics are a must have capability for many European and International customers but not yet significant for the U.S. market where Adobe and Docusign have the majority of their business.

It is clear, based on these recent research reports, that Namirial is the main vendor to consider when legally binding signatures are an important decision factor and a short-list vendor to consider for any project whose objective is to transform paper processes to digital processes.

"We are pleased and honored to be recognized by Aragon as a leader in DTM," said Namirial CEO, Luigi Enrico Tomasini. "We've focused on helping enterprises simplify how business gets done by transforming slow, complex, costly, manual, paper based processes into frictionless, adaptable digital processes." Tomasini continued: "If this comparison were done solely on the strength of European requirements then we feel Namirial would have been ranked as the #1 vendor."

"Our capabilities, flexibility and go to market model will make us the new vendor any enterprise should consider for their digital transformation projects or, as the enterprise replacement for their current e-sign pilot," noted Paul Giordano, Country Manager NORAM in charge of relationship with analysts.

About Namirial

Namirial is a Software and Service Company and a Trust Service Provider, which offers Trust Services like e-signature, time stamping, registered e-mail, e-invoicing and digital archiving to more than 1.000.000 customers. Namirial has installed more than 400.000 seats of its handwritten biometric signature SW and process several millions of transactions every day.

