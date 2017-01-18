TRIGO, Supported by Ardian, Acquires French Specialist EURO-SYMBIOSE

PARIS, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition strengthens expertise in quality audit, training and consulting

With support from its majority shareholder Ardian, the independent private investment company, TRIGO Group has acquired 100% of EURO-SYMBIOSE, the French specialist provider of quality training, audit and consulting services, from its founders.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458284/TRIGO_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458285/EURO_SYMBIOSE_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458283/Ardian_Logo.jpg )



Established in 1991, EURO-SYMBIOSE mostly serves the French automotive, aerospace and manufacturing industries. With its team of highly experienced consultants, as well as long term partnerships with the major trade associations in both the automotive and aerospace industries, the company advises automotive and aerospace manufacturers on how they can meet the critical quality standards governing these sectors in Europe today. These trade bodies include IATF/FIEV and VDA, and IAQG/GIFAS, in the automotive and aerospace sectors respectively.

This capability, in addition to EURO-SYMBIOSE's credentials in quality and operational improvement consulting, will add depth and expertise to TRIGO's already comprehensive portfolio of quality assurance services.

Following the July 2016 acquisition of German quality services specialist BÖLLINGER, the acquisition of EURO-SYMBIOSE also reinforces TRIGO's offering in the German automotive sector, thanks to EURO-SYMBIOSE's partnership with leading German automotive trade body, VDA-QMC, for VDA training in French language.

Benoit Leblanc, Executive Vice President Europe of TRIGO, said: "TRIGO and EURO-SYMBIOSE complement each other perfectly. From using EURO-SYMBIOSE's state-of-the-art methods to train suppliers to the latest OEM-specific quality requirements, to solving quality crises on the factory floor with TRIGO's engineers and inspectors, we can do it all! We welcome our new colleagues into TRIGO and look forward to combining our capabilities to best support our clients."

Francoise Jasnault and Eric Canu, managers of EURO-SYMBIOSE, added: "This partnership with TRIGO is a great outcome for EURO-SYMBIOSE, which will now be able to offer clients an even wider set of quality improvement solutions, as well as giving them access to execution capabilities virtually anywhere in the world. It will also enable talented professionals in EURO-SYMBIOSE's team further development opportunities within TRIGO, which is really exciting."

About TRIGO Group

Founded in 1997, TRIGO is a multinational company providing operational Quality Management solutions for the manufacturing sector, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries. With a team of several thousands of professionals present in 20+ countries across 4 continents, TRIGO offers a comprehensive portfolio of Quality Assurance services ranging from inspection to expert audit, consulting and training.

For more information, please visit http://www.trigo-group.com

About EURO-SYMBIOSE

For nearly thirty years, EURO-SYMBIOSE has been supporting its customers in their quest for improved global performance. The company focuses its expertise in quality management and effectiveness around two activities, namely consulting (project management; coaching sessions) and pedagogical engineering and training (open sessions and "in house" training sessions).

The company takes action all around France but also internationally through its trade agreements with Plexus International (USA, India, China, Korea, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Australia, Switzerland and Russia),OPCO (Portugal), SEG -Bidea (Spain) and Calitop (Romania)and the VDA QMC licensees network.

For more information, please visit http://www.euro-symbiose.fr

About ARDIAN

Ardian, founded in 1996 and led by Dominique Senequier, is an independent private investment company with assets of US$60bn managed or advised in Europe, North America and Asia. The company, which is majority-owned by its employees, keeps entrepreneurship at its heart and delivers investment performance to its global investors while fuelling growth in economies across the world. Ardian's investment process embodies three values: excellence, loyalty and entrepreneurship. Ardian maintains a truly global network, with more than 430 employees working through twelve offices in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, New York, San Francisco, Beijing, Singapore, Jersey, Luxembourg. The company offers its 560 investors a diversified choice of funds covering the full range of asset classes, including Ardian Funds of Funds (primary, early secondary and secondary), Ardian Private Debt, Ardian Buyout (including Ardian Mid Cap Buyout Europe & North America, Ardian Expansion, Ardian Growth and Ardian Co-Investment), Ardian Infrastructure, Ardian Real Estate and Ardian Mandates.

http://www.ardian.com

Contacts



TRIGO Group contact

Mercédesz Trum | Group Marketing Manager, TRIGO Group | +36-30-485-83-53 | mercedesz.trum@trigo-group.com



EURO-SYMBIOSE contact

Francoise JASNAULT | Founder | +33-6-73-98-31-83 | f.jasnault@euro-symbiose.fr

