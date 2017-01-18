Vocea.Biz Celebrates 3.3m Unique Readers in Q4 Following Rebrand

BUCHAREST, Romania, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Vocea.Biz continues to triumphantly work its way to the top

Vocea.biz is announcing the rebranding of Vocea Transilvaniei, a local newspaper, as a national level publication. Radical changes and a new image await readers.

Vocea.biz - a way to stay connected

Vocea.biz offers expats and Romanian speakers living abroad a chance to read the latest news and relevant information currently taking place in Romania. It is of utter importance for readers interested in Romania's political and cultural agenda, to stay up to date on current matters, whether they are considering relocating or starting to work in the country.

When and why it all began

The site launched in September 2016 and by the end of the month, it reached the top 2 most read Romanian publications in the News and Investigation division, according to BRAT (The Romanian Transmedia Audit Office), with almost 3.3 million unique clients and approximately 17 million posts.

https://vocea.bizwas created as means of collecting and offering excellent information to all its users in order to keep them updated on the most relevant, useful events taking place in and around the territory of Romania. Each of the headlines on the website is classified in several news categories for user convenience.

A reader can choose any of these topics according to a location, by picking any of the 42 Romanian counties to view the most relevant news from that region.

Another way users can browse the website is by topic. The categories of interest readers can select are Politics, Economics, Health, Inspiring Stories, Sports, Travel, Weather and more.

The site also includes a section for International News and even a Daily Caricature to lighten the mood with some clever humor. All this variety provides both an educational and entertaining user-friendly platform for readers to enjoy.

A team concerned with quality and work ethics

The team in charge of this project is comprised of several well-known journalists, with experience working in newsrooms both in Romania's capital, Bucharest, and in the cities of Cluj-Napoca and Satu Mare.

Maintaining the quality and integrity of the site are the main attributes all Vocea.biz members are driven by on a daily basis. Thus making it possible for them to provide high-quality writing backed up by accurate fact-checking.

An open-minded organisation

Vocea.biz constantly collaborates with Romanian press agencies like News.ro and Mediafax, the largest Romanian provider of general and business information. This is why the facts they publish are not just educational in nature, but also well-documented and relevant to their target audience.

Notes about the organization

Mandarine International, the company behind Vocea.biz, is a highly specialized organization, skilled in providing the best solutions in the fields of Graphic Design, Software Development and Social Media, for users and clients worldwide. The ideas at the center of each service provided by the company are all fueled by a passion for quality, which becomes obvious when using their services.

