Softomotive Recognized as a Star Performing RPA Vendor by Everest Group

Softomotive emerged as a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2016 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - Technologies for Building a Virtual Workforce report

Softomotive, one of the leading Robotic Process Automation providers worldwide, today announced that it has been recognized as a "Star Performer" in the Everest Group's 2016 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - Technology Vendor Landscape with FIT Matrix Assessment - Technologies for Building a Virtual Workforce report.

After being recognized in 2015 by Everest Group as a Niche Champion Technology vendor in Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market Report, in 2016, Softomotive was one of the top three RPA Vendors to be named a "Star Performer", based on strong year-over-year movement on the Feature, Implementation, and impacT (FIT) Matrix' framework.

The leading analyst firm, recognized Softomotive's shift to pure enterprise automation with ProcessRobot, a product with scalability, capacity management, enterprise level security, escalation management, compliance with standards and advanced debugging, as a key attribute to the company's success. Everest Group specifically cited Softomotive's strength in being agile and having responsive after-sales teams for support and maintenance.

"Building on its desktop automation capabilities, Softomotive has expanded its product portfolio to tap into demand for enterprise-grade Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Enterprise grade RPA offers features such as centralized robot controls and management, better scalability, and appropriate security controls. Softomotive's new ProcessRobot offers these types of capabilities. Its features include centralized control and management of robots, work queues, capacity management, active directory integration, and Kerberos authentication with role-based access controls. Following Softomotive's move into enterprise-grade RPA market with ProcessRobot and good client feedback, it has been positioned as an Aspirant and a Star Performer on Everest Group's RPA - FIT Matrix' assessment that is focused on technologies for building a 'Virtual Workforce' in the enterprise," said Sarah Burnett, Vice President, Everest Group.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Star Performer in the RPA space by Everest Group," commented Marios Stavropoulos, CEO, Softomotive. "This recognition validates our efforts to disrupt traditional processes and deliver true digital enterprise transformation through technology and innovation for our clients globally."

Softomotive will be speaking and sponsoring at OPEX Week: Business Transformation world summit in Orlando. Contact Softomotive to book a one-on-one live product demo onsite.

