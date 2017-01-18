Ximbio Opens North America Office in Cambridge, Massachusetts

LONDON, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ximbio, a non-profit online one-stop-shop for the global life science community to share research resources, has opened its first North American headquarters in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This marks an expansion for Ximbio following its launch in October 2014 as a business unit of UK- based company Cancer Research Technology (CRT), the commercialization arm of the foundation Cancer Research UK.

Ximbio.com allows scientists to find, source and share important research resources from cell lines, antibodies, proteins, microbes, small molecules and vectors to genomic models such as zebrafish and mice.

It sells and licenses them on behalf of academic institutes, onto the life science reagents market. Ximbio maintains the link between the product and the scientist and university that created them, so that they are credited for the research.

Melanie Hardman, Head of Ximbio, said: "We're delighted to expand to North America to continue our important work to get academically-funded research tools out of laboratory freezers and into the hands of other scientists - accelerating research.

"Our partnerships with non-profit research institutions create one of the most comprehensive collections of rare and unique biological materials available anywhere for the study and cure of disease."

The Ximbio, North America office will be headed by Robert Bondaryk, previously CEO at reagents company, Kerafast, senior VP & GM at genomic services company, Cogenics, and VP at laboratory supplies company, Fisher Scientific.

Robert Bondaryk, Head of Ximbio, North America, said: "I'm honored to be heading up this expansion into North America. Ximbio has extensive experience in managing research tools - with a portfolio exceeding 2,000 reagents available for commercialization and has signed over 700 agreements with more than 200 companies.

"And we're looking forward to working closely with academic and research laboratories in North America to build on this tremendous experience and success in Europe and beyond."

Notes to editors:

About Ximbio

Ximbio is part of Cancer Research Technology, the technology management arm of Cancer Research UK. It partners with academic and government research laboratories as a non-profit extension of their technology transfer offices, offering a comprehensive range of expertise and resources in the management of institutional bioresearch tool assets. These include actively promoting research tools worldwide in the extensive Ximbio online catalog, and professionally managing material inquiries, sourcing and repository, investigator and end-user relations, technology transfer and licensing of materials by a large and international staff dedicated solely to making life science research reagents widely available to the global scientific community.

About Cancer Research Technology

Cancer Research Technology (CRT) is a specialist commercialization and development company, which aims to develop new discoveries in cancer research for the benefit of cancer patients. CRT works closely with leading international cancer scientists and their institutes to protect intellectual property arising from their research and to establish links with commercial partners. CRT facilitates the discovery, development and marketing of new cancer therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics and enabling technologies. CRT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cancer Research UK, the largest independent funder of cancer research in the world. Further information about CRT can be found at http://www.cancertechnology.com