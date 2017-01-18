Nordic Mines AB: Resignation of Mr Pranay Panda as a director of the board of Nordic Mines AB (publ)

Resignation of Mr Pranay Panda as a director of the board of Nordic Mines AB (publ)

Nordic Mines AB (publ) ("Nordic Mines" or the "Company") announces that Mr Pranay Panda has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company with immediate effect. He has played a critical role on the board to date and the Company wishes to use his considerable talents to help the company. At this important juncture his joining the management of the company will greatly strengthen our capital markets capabilities.

Mr Panda will now lead the capital raising efforts for the company and focus on the capital markets function.

Lau Su Holdings AB participation in the board will now be represented by Fredrik Zettergren subject to shareholder approval at the EGM to be announced shortly.

Nordic Mines AB (publ) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 am CET on 18 January 2017.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com.

