Nordic Mines AB: Nordic Mines AB (publ) appoints Evli Bank plc to lead a rights issue

Nordic Mines AB (publ) appoints Evli Bank plc to lead a rights issue

Further to the decision of the Board of Directors of Nordic Mines AB (publ) ("Nordic Mines" or the "Company") to take the necessary steps to carry out a rights issue of common shares, the Company announces that it has retained Evli Bank plc to lead the rights issue process. Evli is an independent, private bank with a strong track of fundraising in Nordic capital markets.

The Company has also appointed Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, a leading Swedish law firm, to assist with the rights issue.

A rights issue will be subject to shareholder approval, details of which as well as the proposed terms of the rights issue, will be announced in due course.

For additional information, please contact:

Rune Nordström, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations: rune.nordstrom@nordicmines.com (mailto:rune.nordstrom@nordicmines.com), +46 70 602 65 20

For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit www.nordicmines.com/ (http://www.nordicmines.com/).

Nordic Mines AB (publ) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 am CET on 18 January 2017.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com.

ENG NM Appoints Evli Lindahl PM 18 jan 2017 (http://hugin.info/138647/R/2071931/778648.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nordic Mines AB via Globenewswire

