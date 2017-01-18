Attention screenwriters and filmmakers: The 2017 Hawaii Film Challenge kicks off

International script contest seeks original stories from emerging and established talent; prize includes all expenses-paid, on-location film shoot and production in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hawaii Film + Arts International today announced their First Annual Hawaii Film Challenge, an international screenwriting contest open to a global pool of talent, and awarding three winners airfare and lodging for their creative team, as well as casting, production staff, and equipment support, and a 10-day shoot and production experience in Hawaii, culminating in an exclusive screening.

The competition is open to entrants 21 years of age and older, and is targeting short film scripts (10-12 minutes) from passionate filmmakers who want the opportunity to have their story produced.

"We created this challenge to give emerging filmmakers a once-in-a-lifetime platform for their voices, and to extend established talent the opportunity to have a truly unique shoot experience," said Mark Blackburn, co-founder of Hawaii Film + Arts International, patron to several leading Pacific artists, and one of the country's foremost Polynesian art scholars.

"Many filmmakers have a compelling story to tell, and even a tight creative team to realize it, but lack the resources to produce it," said Sanford Hasegawa, co-founder of Hawaii Film + Arts International, and longtime staple of Hawaii's visual arts scene. "That's why Hawaii Film + Arts International is taking care of the big needs, such as casting and equipment, as well as the nitty gritty details that are essential to completing any film, like securing permits with the state of Hawaii. We believe excellent stories shouldn't be buried, so we're investing in them."

Script judges will be members of the film and literary arts community, and part of the HFA team; scripts are welcome in any genre, from narrative and experimental to action adventure, comedy or documentary. Entries can take advantage of Hawaii's versatile environment for shooting, which includes mountains to ocean, urban city streets to tropical forests.

Because professional film staff will be working inthechallenge, there is a mentorship component unique to this contest, offering winners the opportunity to work alongside more veteran film staff. And in exchange for 100% IP rights - which will allow HFA to reinvest back into future challenges and filmmakers - winners will not only receive the HFC shoot experience, but ongoing entry of their films into festivals around the world, establishing long-term exposure of their work.

"With their films, winners will enter into a network Hawaii Film + Arts International isbuilding with filmmakers and industryconnections across the globe," said Sanford. "Some of the world's most iconic directors have shot in Hawaii, from Spielberg, to Michael Bay, to Guillermo del Toro. Now, it's time to hand over the lens to new voices, and leverage everything Hawaii has to offer to bring their stories to life."

About HAWAII FILM + ARTS INTERNATIONAL:

Hawaii Film + Arts International (HFA) is an international organization dedicated to creating events and opportunities for the people of Hawaii to tell their stories through film and the arts. The HFA team is passionate about the power of film and the arts to inspire and engage audiences around the world. By creating a mutual exchange between local and international filmmakers and artists, HFA serves as a catalyst for their work to reach a larger audience. From artist launches and film projects to events, HFA manages the creative, communications, logistical, and execution partnering with the right partners at the right time. All HFA projects have one thing in common. They are platforms for artists created by partners who share the same vision to bring the art of storytelling to life in a way that engages local and global communities.

To learn more about the Hawaii Film Challenge, visit www.hawaiifilmchallenge.com.

To learn more about Hawaii Film + Arts International, visit www.hawaiifilmandarts.com.

