

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc. (PSON.L) said it expect to deliver operating profit in line with guidance for 2016, despite a further unprecedented decline in the fourth-quarter 2016 in North American higher education courseware business. Its 2016 restructuring program has been delivered in full and the financial benefits are a little higher than planned.



The company announced actions to accelerate digital transition in higher education, to manage the print decline, and to reshape portfolio. The guidance for 2017 reflects continued challenges and uncertainty in the North American higher education courseware market and it no longer expects to reach prior operating profit goal for 2018. The Board intends to recommend a final dividend of 34 pence for an overall 2016 dividend of 52 pence in line with guidance, but as a result of the factors the company intends to rebase dividend from 2017 onwards.



For 2016, the company expects to report adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share of approximately 630 million pounds and 57 pence respectively, with revenues down approximately 8% in underlying terms primarily due to weakness in North American higher education courseware.



The company continued to manage discretionary cost tightly and are accruing around 55 million pounds less than originally planned for 2016 staff incentive programme, enabling the company to report within the guidance range it had previously set.



The North American higher education courseware market was much weaker than expected. Its net revenues fell 30% during the final quarter resulting in an unprecedented 18% decline for the full year. The company estimates 2% of this decline was driven by lower enrolment, particularly in Community College and amongst older students; 3-4% by an accelerated impact from rental in the secondary market; and approximately 12% due to an inventory correction in the channel reflecting the cumulative impact of these factors in prior years.



Whereas the company had previously anticipated a broadly stable North American higher education courseware market in 2017, the company now assume that many of these downward pressures will continue.



The company accelerates work to simplify product technology platform and enhancing courseware service capabilities with 50 million pounds of additional investment, which will remove barriers to faster product innovation, accelerate product roadmap by two years and drive faster adoption of institution-wide Digital Direct Access for Pearson courseware.



The company increased participation in the courseware rental market, by reducing eBook rental prices by up to 50% across 2,000 titles - making digital rental the best option for price-conscious students.



With the integration of Penguin Random House complete, and with greater industry-wide stability on digital terms, the company intends to issue an exit notice regarding 47% stake in Penguin Random House to JV partner Bertelsmann in the contractual window, with a view to selling our stake or recapitalising the business and extracting a dividend.



The company noted that it will use proceeds from this action to maintain a strong balance sheet; invest in our business; and return excess capital to shareholders whilst retaining an investment grade credit rating.



The company will continue to reduce exposure to large scale direct delivery services and focus on more scalable online, virtual, and blended services, across portfolio.



'The challenges we have faced during 2016 mean we begin 2017 with a base level of underlying profitability that is around £180m lower than we had expected in early 2016. Our preliminary guidance range is for operating profit in 2017 of £570m to £630m, driving adjusted earnings per share of 48.5p to 55.5p. This is based on our existing portfolio, a 2017 net interest charge of £74m, a tax rate of 20% and exchange rates on 31 December 2016,' the company said.



The company withdrew its operating profit goal for 2018 reflecting portfolio changes and challenging and uncertain markets.



Pearson will report its preliminary results on 24 February 2017.



