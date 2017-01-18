sprite-preloader
Invitation to Electrolux Q4 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be published on February 1, 2017, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET and continuing until 10.00 CET. The conference will be chaired by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. Mr. Samuelson will be accompanied by Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CFO.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The fourth quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation at www.electroluxgroup.com/q4-2016.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-5055-64-74
Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-203-364-53-74
Participants in US should call +1-855-753-22-30

For further information, please contact:

Catarina Ihre,
Vice President,
Investor Relations,
Tel: +46 (0)8-738-60-87

Electrolux Press Hotline,
Tel: +46-8-657-65-07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q4-presentation,c2168164

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2168164/615540.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire