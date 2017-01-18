Episurf Medical AB is expanding its Clinical Advisory Board with the addition of Dr Adam Mitchell. Dr Mitchell is a radiologist whose practice is focused on the treatment of high calibre athletes at the sports medicine focused Fortius Clinic in London. His expertise in radiological technology being utilised to help young patients, will complement the Episurf Clinical Advisory Board and give an even broader understanding of treatment pathways for cartilage patients.



"I have had the pleasure of meeting and presenting with Dr Mitchell and his future-focus and attention to detail are skills we are looking forward to tapping into", says Dr Leif Ryd, Chairman of Episurf's Clinical Advisory Board. "We are very excited that Dr Mitchell has agreed to join our advisory team and we look forward to working with him to aid us in positioning our technology within the area of medical imaging".



