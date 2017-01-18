Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc.'s new report "Data Center as a Bottleneck: Market Strategies, Analysis and Opportunities" to their offering.
The Hyperscale Data Centers: market size at $86.9.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to be $359.7 billion in 2023.
The market has astoundingly rapid growth for a market that really is not yet well defined. The increasing scope of applications across different industries, manufacturing, medical, retail, game, and automotive, all industries really, is expected to drive demand over the forecast period to these unprecedented levels, reaching into the trillion-dollar market arenas soon.
The major driving factors for the Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves; they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega data centers that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.
The existing data centers have a lot of entrenched culture and equipment. Mainframes represent 86% of transaction data processing and function generally in a manner separated from web traffic, though they do handle some web traffic. One issue is, what to do with the existing mainframes with its separate culture, functioning at 115% of capacity, and utterly impregnable security?
Key Topics:
- 100 Gbps Adoption
- Automatic Rules
- Automation
- Bare Metal To Container
- Biggest Data Centers
- Cloud 2.0
- Cloud Application Integration
- Cloud Computing
- Co-Location, and Social
- Colocation Shared
- Computing
- Container Control System
- Container Management
- Control System
- Controllers
- Core Routing Platform
- Data Center Architectures
- Data Center Metrics
- Defacto Standard Container
- Digital Data
- Exponentially
- Global IP Traffic
- Google Kubernetes Defacto
- High-Performance Cloud
- Hyperscale Data Center
- Intelligent Cloud Segment
- Kubernetes Defacto Standard
- Management System
- Media Cloud
- Mega Data Center
- Mega Data Center Fabric
- Open Source Container
- Power and Data Center Fault
- Push-Button Actions
- Standard Container
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon (AWS)
- Microsoft
- Amazon
- Apple
- Alibaba
- Baidu
- Colocation America Data Center
- CoreSite
- CyrusOne
- Docker
- DuPont Fabros Technology
- Edge ConneX
- Equinix
- Forsythe
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Intel
- I/O
- Microsoft
- US National Security Agency
- NEC
- NTT RagingWire
- OpenStack Cloud Controller
- Puppet
- Qualcomm
- Rackspace
- Red Hat Ansible
- Yahoo
Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc.
