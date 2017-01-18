Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc.'s new report "Data Center as a Bottleneck: Market Strategies, Analysis and Opportunities" to their offering.

The Hyperscale Data Centers: market size at $86.9.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to be $359.7 billion in 2023.

The market has astoundingly rapid growth for a market that really is not yet well defined. The increasing scope of applications across different industries, manufacturing, medical, retail, game, and automotive, all industries really, is expected to drive demand over the forecast period to these unprecedented levels, reaching into the trillion-dollar market arenas soon.

The major driving factors for the Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves; they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega data centers that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.

The existing data centers have a lot of entrenched culture and equipment. Mainframes represent 86% of transaction data processing and function generally in a manner separated from web traffic, though they do handle some web traffic. One issue is, what to do with the existing mainframes with its separate culture, functioning at 115% of capacity, and utterly impregnable security?

Key Topics:

100 Gbps Adoption

Automatic Rules

Automation

Bare Metal To Container

Biggest Data Centers

Cloud 2.0

Cloud Application Integration

Cloud Computing

Co-Location, and Social

Colocation Shared

Computing

Container Control System

Container Management

Control System

Controllers

Core Routing Platform

Data Center Architectures

Data Center Metrics

Defacto Standard Container

Digital Data

Exponentially

Global IP Traffic

Google Kubernetes Defacto

High-Performance Cloud

Hyperscale Data Center

Intelligent Cloud Segment

Kubernetes Defacto Standard

Management System

Media Cloud

Mega Data Center

Mega Data Center Fabric

Open Source Container

Power and Data Center Fault

Push-Button Actions

Standard Container

Companies Mentioned

Facebook

Amazon (AWS)

Microsoft

Google

Amazon

Apple

Alibaba

Baidu

Colocation America Data Center

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Docker

DuPont Fabros Technology

Edge ConneX

Equinix

Facebook

Forsythe

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Intel

I/O

Microsoft

US National Security Agency

NEC

NTT RagingWire

OpenStack Cloud Controller

Puppet

Qualcomm

Rackspace

Red Hat Ansible

Twitter

Yahoo

