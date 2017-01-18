Safenames Boosts Network Security with Level 3's DDoS Mitigation Services





With 4.5 Tbps Attack-Ingest Capacities, Level 3 Can Quickly Reroute Traffic to Enable Immediate Protection

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Website domain name registration company, Safenames, is now equipped with enhanced security protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Level 3 Communications' (NYSE: LVLT) DDoS Mitigation Solution reroutes Safenames' traffic through its scrubbing infrastructures and enables near real-time protection - all at the push of a button.

Safenames deployed Level 3's DDoS Mitigation with a flow-based monitoring service, which provides around-the-clock support from a team of security experts working in Level 3's globally distributed Security Operations Centres (SOC). Level 3's DDoS Mitigation service protects Safenames' customer IP spaces from a variety of attack vectors, as well as secures Safenames' own infrastructure.

Level 3 has been Safenames' primary network provider for the past three years, after the company chose the carrier for its robust network and global scale. The announcement comes after Level 3 placed a Point of Presence (PoP) in Safenames' recently acquired data centre in the Midlands.

Key DDoS Facts:

In September 2016 , Level 3 enhanced its DDoS mitigation solution by globally deploying its Border Gateway Protocol Flowspec, a technical capability that provides an additional layer for rapid threat mitigation across the Level 3 backbone, shutting down volumetric attacks and providing a more secure network for its customers.

Every day, Level 3's security team mitigates approximately 100 DDoS attacks.

Level 3 SOC experts are available to provide additional context, and if needed, to mitigate threats or escalating DDoS attacks.

More than 30 percent of DDoS attacks are 10 Gbps or more, according to Level 3 Threat Research Labs. This size of attack renders services of a typical enterprise unavailable on the internet.

Recent IoT-compromising malware research by Level 3 Threat Research Labs reveals many connected devices are being compromised and enabling attacks reaching in excess of 600 Gbps. This uptick in size signifies a need for increased mitigation capacity.

Level 3's DDoS ingest capacity is approximately 4.5 terabits per second.

Level 3 now has 11 scrubbing centers on four continents. Locations include São Paulo, Frankfurt , London , Hong Kong , Tokyo , Singapore , Chicago , Dallas , Los Angeles , New York and Washington, D.C.

DDoS attacks can have a significant financial impact on companies that derive revenue from providing services to their customers on the internet.

According to recent research conducted with IDG Connect, loss of reputation and customer confidence are the biggest data security concerns for companies in Western Europe .

Key Quotes:

Andrew Edison, SVP of Sales, EMEA, Level 3

"Data and networks are the arteries of virtually every company. We are committed to providing a portfolio of services that allow our customers to grow their companies efficiently and securely in the face of an ever-growing threat landscape. Level 3's DDoS mitigation services provide a critical safeguard against attacks, helping to ease fears. With our expansive view of the threat landscape, we research, detect and mitigate many threats before it reaches the customer."

Gavin Mills, Sales Director, Safenames

"We have many high-profile clients who require top-level protection from the growing threat of cyberattacks. Having the assurances of Level 3's network-based security will allow us to offer our customers greater peace of mind. Being on-net with a global infrastructure provider like Level 3 gives us the perfect opportunity to expand our business globally."

