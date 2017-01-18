Business Worldwide Magazine - Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2016 Winners Announced

LONDON, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this week congratulated the companies and individuals who were successful in its third annual BWM Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2016.

All those who picked up an Award excelled within their particular sector, despite many operating in difficult market conditions surrounding the uncertainty over the UK's decision to leave the European Union. This was compounded, in many cases, with the further unexpected and therefore unsettling result of the Republican victory in the US election. Both Brexit and the imminent departure of the Democrat party from the Whitehouse made for turmoil in the markets at times, as well as a readjustment of future trading strategies.

All applicants for the BWM Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2016 were judged on standards such as positive changes they had created within their sector. Other factors included brilliant boardroom initiatives and spearheading executive leadership programmes, corporate finance strategies and CSR innovations. Also taken into consideration by the judging panel was how the company was regarded by customers or clients and their treatment of employees in terms of flexible working initiatives and embracing the gender pay balance gap etc. Entries came from a number of disparate fields, including medicine, science, business consultancy, energy, banking and IT.

Commenting on the high standards of entrants, a spokesman for BWM said: "Choosing winners has always been an extremely difficult task for our judges, especially in view of the fact that as news of the Awards spread the number of high-quality entrants' just keeps gets better year on year.

"Of course there is also the matter of companies having to compete harder than ever for an impressive market share. And in order to achieve this they are willing to try out practices never attempted before and to come up with ever more revolutionary initiatives. To all of our winners, the team here at BWM take of our hats off to you and wish you all the best for further future successful endeavours."

To find out the names of companies and individuals who were named winners in the BWM Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2016 see the list - on our website http://www.bwmonline.com/awards/global-corporate-excellence-awards-2016/

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com





