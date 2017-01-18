A Strategic Outlook for the Global Medium and Heavy Vehicles Market to 2027

LONDON, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medium and heavy commercial vehicle market will see numerous developments in the long run such as shifts in market growths, changes in demand fundamentals, environmental regulations and technological developments. As a consequence, demand for commercial vehicles will see some structural changes affecting the proportion of medium and heavy vehicles in the market. Moreover, fleet management will experience see some significant changes which would have direct implications on operations and costs.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160818/820590 )



In the short-run, demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles in North America, Europe and Asia is expected to drive the global sales. Infrastructure investments, industrialisation, and increasing logistic activities particularly in Asia will be some major drivers behind the growth.

Telematics solutions will open new areas of growth and development in the commercial vehicle market. The growing influence of technology in the automotive industry has opened new revenue streams for OEMs and aftermarket providers, though at the same time appealing new entrants. For instance, Goodyear, which is a tire and rubber company, is now looking to penetrate in the telematics market by developing a predictive platform-based business model.

Commodity Inside automotive analyst Sergej Gavrilov writes "We believe that increasing demand for vehicles tracking and fuel efficiency in combination with growing cost pressure will push fleet operators to use telematics. Furthermore, roads and safety regulations will also drive demand for telematics in commercial fleets. We understand that the increased demand for wireless connectivity creates new opportunities not only for OEMs but the whole commercial vehicles ecosystem."

Stringent fuel economy and emissions regulations will continue to drive the light vehicle strategy and result in demand for more lightweight materials. Commodity Inside anticipates that the weight of an average heavy commercial vehicle will reduce approximately 8% over the next ten years. With the decline in vehicle weight, the materials mix in medium and heavy commercial vehicles will also change. Steel will continue to remain its dominance in the commercial vehicle sector, though will lose some share to alternative materials such as aluminium, plastic and composites.

REPORT DETAILS

A Strategic Outlook for the Global Medium and Heavy Vehicles Market to 2027 is a valuable resource necessary for examining the global medium and heavy commercial vehicle market. We have employed a highly sophisticated and robust approach for assessing the automotive market by taking into account various demand and supply dynamics as well as technological developments. The report has also encompassed telematics, materials market and strategic directions for OEMs going forward. The report covers the following key aspects:

How the medium and heavy commercial vehicle market will perform over the next ten years?

How the increasing use of technological features such as telematics will benefit fleet management and transportation companies?

What will be the major drivers behind the light weighting strategy and what will be the implications?

How will the materials market evolve over the next ten years?

The current and future demand dynamics of various materials across medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments.

Detailed discussion on market strategies and competitive landscapes.

Analysis of the present and future performance of matured and developing markets.

Projections for commercial vehicle telematics in selected major markets.

A Strategic Outlook for the Global Medium and Heavy Vehicles Market to 2027 provides you with the following in-depth analysis:

The full coverage of medium and heavy commercial vehicle market in terms of sales volume and value.

Coverage of the whole world by 5 regions and selected major markets.

Discussion on medium and heavy commercial vehicle standards and regulations.

Detailed analysis of steel, aluminium, plastics, glass, rubber and others materials.

Market projections for commercial vehicle telematics market in selected major countries.

137 tables, figures and charts

All supportive data provided in Excel

To learn more about 'A Strategic Outlook for the Global Medium and Heavy Vehicles Market to 2027' report please visit https://commodityinside.com/reports/strategic-outlook-global-medium-heavy-vehicles-market-2027/

AboutCommodity Inside

Commodity Inside (https://commodityinside.com/) is an independent privately owned company provides market research analysis, consulting and training to the commodities market. We specialise in glass, metal, paper and plastic industries and their end-use sectors such as packaging, automotive and construction. We publish a range of thorough and highly analytical market analysis reports. Our consultancy arm offers expertise to companies in these markets and helping them in making the right decisions.

For further information about this report and additional research, please contact:

Obaid Shah

Downstream Industries

Email:o.shah@commodityinside.com

Tel: +44(0)207-14-00002

