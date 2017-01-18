Valmet: Valmet to supply an evaporation plant to Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper mill in Russia

Valmet Corporation's press release on January 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a new evaporation plant, a combustion plant for gases generated in the production process and related automation systems for Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper mill in Novodvinsk, Russia. The delivery will be part of execution of the second stage of the mill's priority investment project Reconstruction of Board Production.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2016 orders received. The value of an order of this type is typically valued around EUR 40 million.

The delivery will include two new evaporation trains for liquors from kraft pulp cooking and semi-chemical pulp cooking processes, systems for collection, handling and combustion of gases and a new automation system to control the processes. The start-up of the new plant is scheduled for 2019.

"The new evaporation plant construction, as well as other projects within the scope of the priority investment project, will be performed in order to optimize existing technologies and implement best available technologies (BAT) to reduce the formation of pollutants in the process cycle. As a result of long-term close and fruitful cooperation of the two companies' experts, all possible options were considered, and an optimal process concept was developed taking into account specific operating conditions with different liquors, possible difficulties and risks, and allowing flexible and uninterrupted process flow," says Dmitry Zylev, General Director, Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill.

Technical details about the delivery

The new evaporation plant will enable the evaporation of waste red and black liquors based on their formation rate at the maximum capacity of semi-chemical and kraft pulp cooking plants of the board production to provide two board machines with raw material after their reconstruction.

"The combustion plant for gases generated in the production process will completely eliminate the emissions from the new evaporation plant and semi-chemical pulping," says Sami Kervinen, Senior Sales Manager, Energy Sales and Services, EMEA, Valmet.

Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill in Novodvinsk, Russia

Information about the customer Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper

Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill is one of the leading wood chemical mills in Europe. Its main shareholder is Pulp Mill Holding GmbH. The company is one of the largest container board manufacturer and one of the leaders in Russian pulp production. The company specializes on production of bleached sulfate pulp, board including uniliners, different paper grades, and copy-books.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Kai Mäenpää, Vice President, Energy Sales and Services Operations, EMEA, Valmet, tel. +358 10 676 2410

Ivan Gubin, Vice President, Sales, Russia, Valmet, tel. +7 812 332 3650

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

IMAGE: Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill in Novodvinsk (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2071890/778626.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

