Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Jari Julin as Asiakastieto Group's new CIO

18 January 2017

Jari Julin as Asiakastieto Group's new CIO

Jari Julin, M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed Asiakastieto Group's new CIO and member of the Executive Team. He will start at Asiakastieto on 20.2.2017. The present CIO Pertti Vahermaa will leave the company on 31.3.2017.

Jari Julin has long-standing experience in IT executive duties at Danske Bank. He will report to Asiakastieto's CEO Jukka Ruuska.

