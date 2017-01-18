Net Insight AB: Net Insight Solution Helps BBC Sport Streamline Resource Scheduling

UK national broadcaster looks to simplify planning through new intuitive

user interface and interoperability

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that BBC Sport has deployed the company's ScheduALL® solution for planning of linear and non-linear broadcast program schedules.

The broadcaster wanted to replace its current system, with a solution that could capture and manage various data used for program planning management. Net Insight provided the BBC Sport team with a solution that met and exceeded the needs of the department, which included live web-based visualizations of schedules, reducing the need for manually distributing spreadsheets and other time-consuming activities.

"Supplying the BBC with our solutions and services is a sign of our growing reputation among the world's largest broadcasters," said Fredrik Tumegård, CEO at Net Insight. "By simplifying workflows we help customers improve the balance between content value and cost of production, enabling them to do more with less."

Net Insight's scheduling software is the industry leader in resource scheduling solutions for media and broadcast. By impacting each project's operational productivity and financial visibility, it delivers a host of features that simplify the administration of facilities, equipment, asset libraries, bidding and payment. The ScheduALL solution has many applications due to its configurable flexibility and adaptability to specific customer needs.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Net Insight Solution Helps BBC Sport Streamline Resource Scheduling (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2071936/778653.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

