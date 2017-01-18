Thorn Medical PLC Appoints Paul Morton as Chief Executive Officer and Jack Kaye as Executive Chairman

LONDON, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thorn Medical PLC ("Thorn" or the "Company"), the international healthcare group, today announces the appointment of Paul Morton as Chief Executive Officer and Jack Kaye as Executive Chairman, who replaces Sir John Lucas-Tooth who steps down from the board, with immediate effect.

Mr Morton joins the Board from GE Healthcare, where he was Group Commercial Director of the Healthcare Solutions business of GE Healthcare, a $17 billion subsidiary of the General Electric Company.

In that role, he was responsible for growing the company's Education, Healthcare IT & Technology and consulting divisions in Russia CIS, Turkey, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa from US$150 million to US$300 million in two years.

Prior to that, he was Marketing Director & Deputy General Manager of GE Healthcare's Infrastructure Solutions division, based in Istanbul and responsible for all aspects of the healthcare infrastructure market in Russia, Turkey, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, including technology fleet management, clinical service-line development, turnkey projects and Healthcare Public/Private Partnerships ("PPP").

Before that, he was Market Development Director of GE Healthcare's Partnerships Group, responsible for globalising and growing the PPP business opportunities from US$600 million to US$2.5 billion. His other experience includes responsibility for strategy, finance, risk and operations, establishing GE's leading position in the global market as a solutions provider.

Jack Kaye, Thorn Medical's previous Chief Executive, steps up to the position of Executive Chairman, replacing Sir John Lucas-Tooth who is stepping down from the Board.

Note to Editors

Thorn Medical PLC

Thorn Medical is a dedicated healthcare investor and acceleration partner, experienced in addressing the evolving challenges that healthcare businesses face in growing successfully.

Its goal is to accelerate both the commercialisation and growth of innovative medical technologies, pharmaceutical products and healthcare services businesses by transforming organisational performance. It enhances return on capital by driving business synergies within the Thorn Medical Group; increasing revenues and reducing costs to ensure efficient and effective healthcare worldwide.

Thorn Medical understands how to create value for investors, service providers and patients. It will continue to grow both organically and through acquisitions by building a balanced portfolio of pre-and post-revenue companies.

Thorn Medical focuses on four key activities:

Health & Wellbeing

Healthcare Operations

Commercialisation of Healthcare IP

Treatment & Therapy

For further information, please visit Thorn Medical's website http://www.thornmedical.com

Paul Morton

Mr Morton gained an MBA (Finance) with Distinction from Manchester Business School, BA (Hons) in marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing and BChD (Dental Surgery) from the University of Leeds.

He is a Non Executive Director of USA-based Charity Clinic In A Can and UK-based consultancy LeaderShape. His interests include fly-fishing, golf, mountaineering, running, skiing and scuba diving.

Jack Kaye

With over 40 years' business experience, Jack established one of the first mobile phone network resellers in 1984 - his company was eventually sold to Hutchison Whampoa and formed the basis of what became the Orange mobile phone network in the UK.

He has a history of developing a number of successful businesses and holds executive positions including that of CEO, on the boards of a number of private and Public Limited Companies in both Europe and North America.

He is a member of the Committee on Advanced Technology for the USA-based international charity, The Cure is Now which is committed to funding and supporting the highest quality research that has the greatest potential to make a significant impact on the scientific community and patients throughout the world.

