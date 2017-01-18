LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- The last year was an unusual one to say the least. The past 12 months have been filled with political shocks, as well as disappointing global growth, which at 2.3 percent, is the slowest pace since the 2009 recession. And yet, despite such challenges, there are some leaders that have exceeded all expectations in their respective fields. The World Finance 100 Awards 2016 recognises those leaders.

In June 2016, the shock outcome of the UK's referendum vote to leave the EU sent markets reeling, leaving them in a state of uncertainty that has not since subsided, particularly in light of various opposing forecasts. At the time, it was thought to be the biggest surprise of the year, but then came Donald Trump.

Throughout his presidential campaign, the uncouth reality TV star was abhorred on both sides of the Atlantic for his lack of experience and questionable escapades. Yet, on November 8, once more, the world looked on in disbelief as Trump's name was called out instead of his vastly more experienced rival. Now, numerous industries are on the cusp of either success or failure, depending upon the decisions that this new president will take in the coming months.

Promisingly, despite so much confusion in both North America and Europe, as well as further afield, some companies and individuals rose above the political smog to redefine their markets and their places within it. In acknowledgement of the successes that they have had, even in the face of unexpected challenges, World Finance has highlighted the very best in its annual World Finance 100.

Research undertaken by the team at World Finance, along with the finest insight from our worldwide readership, has found the best names in critical markets around the globe, from financial services, technology and telecommunications to media, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Perusing through the World Finance 100, which names those that have set new standards, introduced new opportunities to their markets and held steadfast their sustainability goals, our readers will see that optimism is possible, even at times when we feel it least.

