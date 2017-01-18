sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,146 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MP75 ISIN: BMG0135Z1032 Ticker-Symbol: 3AH 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,147
0,162
10:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD
AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD0,1460,00 %