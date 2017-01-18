Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Baltic Markets



Products Impacted: Nasdaq Baltic products



What you need to know:



Effective February 1, 2017, Nasdaq will introduce a derived enterprise license fee for Baltic data. Nasdaq allows unlimited re-distribution of Baltic derived data under the Baltic derived license.



Service Level Details Distri butor Fee (/mont h) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baltic The right to utilize Nasdaq Baltic real-time price/volume € 500 Derived Data data to derive new original works for unlimited Distribution distribution provided those new original works cannot be - new reverse-engineered in any way back to the underlying original Nasdaq Baltic market data1. works. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



What is changing?



Nasdaq is updating this policy as part of the introduction of a Baltic Derived enterprise license. Pricing Note D5 will change to:



-- Nasdaq Baltic Derived Data that is distributed internally or externally is fee-liable as part of the payment of the Baltic Derived Data Distribution Fee. -- Baltic derived data is free when provided to current subscribers of that same level of Baltic Data.



For example, the Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Distributor Fee cover usage where the Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Level 1 Derived Data is received by a subscriber of Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Level 1. The Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Distributor Fee does not cover usage where Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Level 2 Derived Data is received by a subscriber of Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Level 1 or where Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Level 1 Derived Data is received by a subscriber that does not receive any Baltic Equity and Fixed Income data. Derived Data used for Net Asset Value [NAV] calculations for funds listed on Nasdaq Baltic is not fee-liable.



Any firm that receives a real-time data feed is at least required to pay the Internal Distributor fee for receipt of a real-time data feed.



Where can I find additional information?



1. Does not include creation of indexes which requires payment of the Baltic Index Calculation License.