Nuvias MEA, part of the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business The Nuvias Group, will distribute solutions from Mimecast, a leading email and data security company, in the Middle East to support its growth plans across the region.

This partnership is in response to the growing business, robust customer base and strong demand for its cloud security solutions in the region. Nuvias MEA will drive business in the area through its strong channel network and innovative channel programs. Channel partners will benefit from enablement programs, technical support and consulting services, backed by highly qualified experts from both Mimecast and Nuvias.

Having been recognized by Gartner, Forrester and Radicati for its industry-leading email security and archiving services, Mimecast solutions will enable Nuvias MEA to strengthen its established cyber security practice and provide the IT channel and end users with proactive integrated security solutions, allowing them to be ahead of the cyber threats' evolving landscape.

Alasdair Kilgour, Vice President Middle East and Africa at Nuvias, commented: "Mimecast is a very significant addition to the Nuvias MEA Cybersecurity Practice solution stack because of its ability to protect the enterprise from email-based attacks including impersonation attacks, social engineering and ransomware. We are delighted to be working closely with the local Mimecast team to bring their cloud email continuity services to our reseller partners and their end-users across the region."

"Mimecast has already experienced incredible growth in the Middle East and with Nuvias' strong and strategic network of resellers, we expect to see a boost in brand awareness as we further our reach into the region," says Brandon Bekker, Managing Director, Africa and Middle East at Mimecast. "As committed partners, we anticipate a long and successful journey together."

Mimecast has been making email safer for businesses across the Middle East since 2008. Through its security, archiving and continuity cloud services, the company delivers comprehensive email risk management in one fully-integrated service. Mimecast reduces the risk, complexity and cost traditionally associated with protecting email. Its best-of-breed services protect email for millions of users worldwide against targeted attacks, data leaks, malware and spam.

About Mimecast

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) makes business email and data safer for more than 21,800 customers and their millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services protect email and deliver comprehensive email risk management.

About Nuvias Group

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group today consists of Wick Hill, an award-winning, value-added distributor with a strong specialisation in security; Zycko, an award-winning, specialist EMEA distributor, with a focus on advanced networking; and SIPHON Networks, an award-wining UC solutions and technology integrator for the channel. All three companies have proven experience at providing innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors, and delivering market growth for vendor partners and customers. The Group has seventeen regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of US$ 330 million.

