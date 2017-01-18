Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ("Momentive") announces today that it has acquired the operating assets of Sea Lion Technology, Inc. ("Sea Lion") located in Texas City, Texas. Sea Lion is a contract chemical manufacturer that has worked with Momentive to produce silane products, including NXT* silane, for more than ten years. The Texas City facility will continue to manufacture NXT silane as an integrated part of Momentive's global supply chain, joining Momentive's 24 other manufacturing facilities located around the world dedicated to supply excellence.

This acquisition, together with the recently announced investment in a new NXT silane manufacturing facility in Leverkusen, Germany, is part of Momentive's strategy to continuously improve NXT silane availability and supply reliability for tire manufacturers globally. "With increasing global demand for low rolling resistance tires, NXT silane products are being sought out for their ability to help improve tire performance while easily integrating with manufacturer's production methods. Producing NXT silane in the US, along with plans to bring on new capacity in Europe, will help Momentive ensure we can serve the needs of our customers no matter where their operations are located," said Rich Owins, Vice President of Momentive Silanes.

In February 2016, Momentive announced plans to invest approximately $30 million to expand its NXT silane manufacturing capacity in Leverkusen, Germany. The NXT silane manufacturing facility in Leverkusen is expected to begin production in late 2017.

About NXT Silane

Providing options for enhanced tire performance and overall system cost efficiencies for tire manufacturers worldwide, NXT silane has a unique design that can enable reduced rolling resistance without loss of wet traction, while promoting increased overall production efficiency for tire manufacturers. For more information about NXT silane, visit our website: https://www.momentive.com/en-US/categories/coupling/nxt-silane/.

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MPM Holdings Inc. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

*NXT is a trademark of Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005284/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

James Green, +1-704-805-6226

James.Green@momentive.com