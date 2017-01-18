Invitation to Telia Company's Year-end Report January-December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telia Company's Year-end Report January-December 2016, will be announced on Friday January 27, 2017, at around 7:00 (CET) and a presentation will be available at www.teliacompany.combefore the press and analyst conference.

Friday January 27, 2017

Press and Analyst Conference

Time: 9:30 (CET)

Place: Telia Company's Head Office, Stjärntorget, Solna

Mr Johan Dennelind, President and Chief Executive Officer of Telia Company and Mr Christian Luiga, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Telia Company will present the Year-end Report January-December 2016.

Press identification card or similar is required to attend. The press and analyst conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.teliacompany.com.

Telephone conference in connection to the press and analyst conference

You can also listen to the conference live over the phone and attend the Q&A session after the presentation. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the press and analyst conference to register your attendance.

Dial-in numbers:

+44 (0) 1452 555 566, 0800 694 02 57

Access code:

54236872

Please note that there might be a time lag of up to 30 seconds between the webcast and the conference call if you are simultaneously watching and calling in to the press and analyst conference.

You can also listen to the conference call afterwards until January 31, 2017.

Replay number:

+44 (0) 1452 550 000

Access code:

54236872

For more information, please contact:

Press office: +46 771 77 58 30

Visit our Newsroom or

Follow us on Twitter @Teliacompany.

We're Telia Company, the New Generation Telco. Our 21,000 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. With a strong connectivity base, we're the hub in the digital ecosystem, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365 - on their terms. Headquartered in Stockholm, the heart of innovation and technology, we're set to change the industry and bring the world even closer for our customers. Read more at www.teliacompany.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/telia-company/r/invitation-to-telia-company-s-year-end-report-january-december-2016,c2168794

The following files are available for download: