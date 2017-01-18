LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that former GlobalFoundries and Dongbu HiTek executive, Aabid Husain has joined the company as vice president of global business development and sales.

Aabid joins Atomera with over 20 years of semiconductor foundry industry experience. Most recently he served as the vice president business development and product management at GlobalFoundries. In that role, he was responsible for strategically realigning the assets and offerings for five product lines and diversifying a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of products and customers.

Over the past year, Atomera has fast-tracked the development and expanded evaluations of its Mears Silicon Technology™, a patented, quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. In addition, Atomera completed a successful IPO and has accelerated fab integration time for its More-than-Moore architectural and material innovations.

"Aabid's extensive foundry and semiconductor experience significantly strengthens Atomera's ability to attract new customers," said Scott Bibaud, Atomera President and CEO. "Adding him to our world-class team will help us to continue to gain momentum in the industry as we work to extend Moore's Law."

Aabid will be responsible for driving strategic business deals and partnerships across foundries and integrated device manufacturers. During his time at GlobalFoundries, he held various leadership positions across business development and marketing, and played an instrumental role in the company's growth, managing a $2B business and creating a $10B pipeline of design wins.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Atomera at such a pivotal time for the company and the semiconductor industry," Aabid Husain said. "The opportunity to join Atomera, with its truly innovative IP and a technology that is poised to change semiconductor design, is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my industry relationships and technical background to help Atomera expand its customer base."

Aabid has a Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri and also a Masters in Applied Physics from Maharaja SayajiRao University of Baroda, India and a Bachelor in Physics from Gujarat University, India.

About MST® Technology

Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) is a patented, quantum-engineered material which is able to enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. That means consumer electronics, such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab processes enabling significantly better performance in today's electronics. Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of its MST® technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that Atomera has not yet commenced revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive agreement with regard to the licensing or commercialization of its MST technology, thus subjecting Atomera to all of the risks inherent in a pre-revenue enterprise; (2) risks related to Atomera's ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of its MST® technology; (3) Atomera's ability to protect its proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (4) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in Atomera's final prospectus dated August 5, 2016 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2016. Atomera caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Atomera does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

