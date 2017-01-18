

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. unemployment rate remained stable in three months to November and people claiming unemployment benefits declined unexpectedly, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 4.8 percent, the lowest since September 2005 and matched economists' expectations.



In three months to November, unemployment decreased by 52,000 from August to 1.6 million.



Average earnings including bonus increased 2.8 percent from previous year and earnings excluding bonus advanced 2.7 percent.



The claimant count held steady at 2.3 percent in December as economists had expected. The number of people claiming unemployment related benefits decreased by 10,100 from November.



