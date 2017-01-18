

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat releases Eurozone final consumer price inflation for December and construction output for November at 5:00 am ET Wednesday.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Against the franc, it declined.



The euro was worth 1.0689 against the greenback, 121.10 against the yen, 1.0712 against the franc and 0.8683 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



