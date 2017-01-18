

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 17-January-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,625,403.32 9.5838



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,412,888.71 13.7064



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 263,298.46 16.4562



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,303,851.52 14.8862



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 17/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,584,788.41 10.5653



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,150,287.42 10.5655



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,072,104.40 12.5034



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,776.71 13.2751



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,070,765.09 14.9548



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,069,883.21 15.0688



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,474,270.97 10.5298



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 64,873,012.97 15.7078



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,191,618.31 17.0231



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,036,322.52 16.0927



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 278,729.71 13.2728



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 17/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 274,216.97 13.058



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,161,275.21 13.9913



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,229,283.43 17.0734



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,124,350.92 15.0663



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,113,115.59 9.7789



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,183,749.06 16.9083



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 269,077.12 16.8173



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,213,272.65 16.8531



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,331,303.53 13.0149



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,581,814.87 17.0699



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,387,871.33 14.5776



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,481,722.02 9.8775



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,137,445.71 17.0679



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6600000 USD 95,366,722.77 14.4495



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,887,878.13 5.5541



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,521,178.48 18.2978



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,621.40 15.5326



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,909.49 13.7371



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,096.02 17.131



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,806.67 17.3004



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,371,840.97 17.2915



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,420,811.52 19.4329



