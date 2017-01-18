

XS INTERNATIONAL PLC



INTERIM RESULTS for the half year ending 31(st) October 2016



The Board of DXS International Plc ('DXS' or the 'Company'), the ISDX quoted developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems to Clinical Commissioning Groups ('CCGs'), GPs, doctors and healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce its Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31st October 2016.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



* Revenue up 17% at £1,778,402 for the 6 months to October 2016 (2015: £1,521,081); * Profit up by 130% at £128,248 for the 6 months to October 2016 (2015: £54,427); * Revenue has grown over the last 3 years from £1.4 million in the year ending 30 April 2013 to £3.25 million at 30 April 2016; * Continued investment in new projects is approximately £480,000 p.a.



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS * Awarded the LPP (London Partnership Procurement) tender - currently 100 members including CCGs. Hospital and Mental Health Trusts - DXS now preferred supplier (the LPP controls procurement spending of £1.5 billion over the 4 year period of the contract); * Major release of Version 5 of the DXS technology providing many solutions to previous challenges, such as easier and faster deployment, improved updating of content and new releases, as well as improved user interfaces; * From January 2017 introduction of new agile release process with new releases monthly ensuring that customers see regular improvement and innovation; * Have improved customer satisfaction levels via improved service delivery throughout the company;



CEO, David Immelman, commented: 'Our long-term view is that, in the ever- changing healthcare marketplace, a continued repositioning and evolution of the Group's business strategy is necessary. We have developed innovative initiatives which leverage off our existing footprint and which will bring new revenue areas to the Company. Further announcements will be made shortly.



Our strategy includes providing new IT solutions that we have been investing in for the past few years as well as sourcing and forming joint ventures with providers of various medical devices. This is in line with the NHS' vision and objective of where healthcare is going with the ultimate aim of saving costs and improving outcomes.'



EXISTING BUSINESS OVERVIEW



The current principal DXS offering, DXS Point of Care, is a clinical decision support solution that is installed at GP practices and retail pharmacies throughout the UK. It is integrated with all four patient record systems used by GP practices in the UK providing the advantage that when a GP is consulting with a patient, DXS Point of Care is accessing the patient record and presenting the practitioner with recommended treatment advice. This advice comes from credible NHS sources and when adhered to by the practitioner, results in better outcomes delivered more cost effectively.



DXS is an accredited supplier to the NHS and DXS Point of Care is paid for from a national NHS fund that covers England. Today, DXS Point of Care is deployed at 1,400 GP practices under the National NHS Fund and in addition maintains and supports 2,045 non-National Fund GP practices.



Our current sources of revenue are The National Fund (via CCGs representing GP practices), CCGs via their local funds and Pharmaceutical companies.



DXS currently have 40 CCGs funded by the National Fund and 28 Pharmaceutical Companies self-funding advice on medicines.



INTERIM RESULTS TO 31(st) OCTOBER 2016



CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT



for the six month period ended 31(st) October 2016



Unaudited Unaudited Audited Group 6 Months Year to 6 Months ended 30th April ended 31st Oct 2016 31st Oct 2016 2015



£ £ £



Turnover 1,778,482 1,521,081 3,255,081



Cost of Sales (248,490) (222,008) (517,991)



_________ _________ _________



1,529,992 1,299,073 2,737,090



Administrative and Selling (1,458,747) (1,295,426) (2,612,286) Expenses



Provision for costs of share - (27,000) (54,000) option scheme



_________ _________ _________



Operating Profit/(Loss) (71,245) (23,353) 70,804



Other interest receivable and 1,303 1,184 2,403 similar income



Interest payable and similar (8,916) (16,378) (27,271) charges



_________ _________ _________



Profit/(Loss) on Ordinary Activities before taxation 63,632 (38,547) 45,936



Tax on Profit/(Loss) on ordinary activities 64,968 92,974 173,153



_________ _________ _________



Profit/ (Loss) for the period 128,600 54,427 219,089



========= ========= =========



Profit/ (Loss) per share



* basic 0.4p 0.1p 0.7p



* fully diluted 0.3p 0.1p 0.6p



========= ========= =========



All amounts relate to continuing activities.



All recognised gains and losses are included in the profit and loss account.



.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



as at 31(st) October 2016



Restated Unaudited Unaudited Restated Group Group Audited Group 31st Oct 31st Oct 30(th) April 2016 2015 2016



£ £ £



Fixed Assets



Intangible Assets 2,281,234 2,525,596 2,111,147



Tangible Assets 6,755 16,232 11,650



_________ _________ _________



2,287,989 2,541,828 2,122,797



_________ _________ _________



Current assets



Debtors



* Amounts due in less than one year 371,486 1,307,737 1,481,274



* Amounts due in more than one year 96,557 80,254 111,036



Cash at bank and in hand 361,314 307,671 315,049



_________ _________ _________



829,357 1,695,662 1,907,359



Creditors: amounts falling due within (671,886) (1,205,337) (1,197,623) one year



_________ _________ _________



Net current assets 157,471 490,325 709,736



_________ _________ _________



Total assets less current liabilities 2,445,460 3,032,153 2,832,533



Creditors: amounts falling due after (158,494) (94,849) more than one year (91,849)



Accruals and Deferred income (558,171) (858,455) (1,070,844)



_________ _________ _________



1,795,440 2,015,204 1,666,840



========= ========= =========



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 110,174 108,592 110,174



Share Premium account 1,639,523 1,591,709 1,639,523



Provision for costs of share option 135,580 162,580 awards 162,580



Profit and loss account (116,837) 179,323 (245,437)



_________ _________ _________



1,795,440 2,015,204 1,666,840



========= ========= =========



The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors LDP Luckmans.



The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement



Contacts:



David Immelman, CE0 01252 719800



DXS International plc



www.dxs-systems.com



Corporate Adviser



City & Merchant



David Papworth 020 7101 7676



Notes to Editors



About DXS:



DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.



