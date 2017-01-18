Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Investment Performance Measurement" conference to their offering.
This practical two day training run by a former senior banker has been designed for anyone who needs to understand the fundamentals of measuring investment performance.
The course explores all aspects of performance measurement including the calculation of returns, impact of different benchmarks and adjusting performance for risk taken. Through the analysis of the best current industry practice you will learn how to set up, maintain and improve performance measurement systems within your organisation.
You will also have a chance to learn about the evolution of the asset and wealth management industries including the latest industry trends as well as some of the findings from behavioural finance.
Agenda:
Day One
Overview and course objectives:
Trends within the asset and wealth management industries
Fragmentation of the value chain
Separation of alpha and beta
Relative and absolute returns
The core satellite approach
Product commoditisation
Transparency
Consolidation
Rebuilding trust
Quality of reporting
Case Study: Using behavioural finance to improve the manager/client relationship. The importance of the Investment Policy Statement and clear communication throughout the investment process.
Calculation of returns and key measurement metrics:
Simple returns
Money weighted returns
Time weighted returns
Annualised returns
Before or after fees
Currency impact
Case Study: Understanding the measurement methodologies available and when to use them
Comparison of returns against an appropriate benchmark
How do you select construct the right benchmark?
What are the factors to consider?
Is a suitable commercial benchmark index available?
An overview of types of benchmark/index
Understanding key benchmark statistics
What is the cost of investing in the index?
Some limitations of indices
Alternative approaches:
Peer Group analysis
Notional Funds
Random portfolios
Understanding excess (arithmetic and geometric) returns
The impact of management and performance fees
Day Two
Risk
Definition
The key risk measures and when to use them:
Ex post and ex ante
Variance
Standard deviation
Sharpe ratio
Covariance
Correlation
Skewness and Kurtosis
Return distributions:
Drawdown
Measuring downside risk
Value at risk
Understanding different perspectives of risk; the manager and the investor view
Specific risk metrics for Fixed Income portfolios
Case Study: The importance of information ratios and how to use them
Attribution
What is performance attribution?
Why is important to managers and investors?
The relationship between performance and Asset allocation the ongoing debate!
Isolating the return from active management
Some specific challenges:
Multi currency
Fixed income
Selecting the measurement period and multi period attribution
GIPS Perfomance Measurement Standards
GIPS objectives, characteristics and scope
GIPS compliance standards
Performance presentation standards
