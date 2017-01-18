Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Investment Performance Measurement" conference to their offering.

This practical two day training run by a former senior banker has been designed for anyone who needs to understand the fundamentals of measuring investment performance.

The course explores all aspects of performance measurement including the calculation of returns, impact of different benchmarks and adjusting performance for risk taken. Through the analysis of the best current industry practice you will learn how to set up, maintain and improve performance measurement systems within your organisation.

You will also have a chance to learn about the evolution of the asset and wealth management industries including the latest industry trends as well as some of the findings from behavioural finance.

Agenda:

Day One

Overview and course objectives:

Trends within the asset and wealth management industries

Fragmentation of the value chain

Separation of alpha and beta

Relative and absolute returns

The core satellite approach

Product commoditisation

Transparency

Consolidation

Rebuilding trust

Quality of reporting

Case Study: Using behavioural finance to improve the manager/client relationship. The importance of the Investment Policy Statement and clear communication throughout the investment process.

Calculation of returns and key measurement metrics:

Simple returns

Money weighted returns

Time weighted returns

Annualised returns

Before or after fees

Currency impact

Case Study: Understanding the measurement methodologies available and when to use them

Comparison of returns against an appropriate benchmark

How do you select construct the right benchmark?

What are the factors to consider?

Is a suitable commercial benchmark index available?

An overview of types of benchmark/index

Understanding key benchmark statistics

What is the cost of investing in the index?

Some limitations of indices

Alternative approaches:

Peer Group analysis

Notional Funds

Random portfolios

Understanding excess (arithmetic and geometric) returns

The impact of management and performance fees

Day Two

Risk

Definition

The key risk measures and when to use them:

Ex post and ex ante

Variance

Standard deviation

Sharpe ratio

Covariance

Correlation

Skewness and Kurtosis

Return distributions:

Drawdown

Measuring downside risk

Value at risk

Understanding different perspectives of risk; the manager and the investor view

Specific risk metrics for Fixed Income portfolios

Case Study: The importance of information ratios and how to use them

Attribution

What is performance attribution?

Why is important to managers and investors?

The relationship between performance and Asset allocation the ongoing debate!

Isolating the return from active management

Some specific challenges:

Multi currency

Fixed income

Selecting the measurement period and multi period attribution

GIPS Perfomance Measurement Standards

GIPS objectives, characteristics and scope

GIPS compliance standards

Performance presentation standards

